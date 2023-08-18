Austin among 24 cities chosen to take part in 'Cities Forward Program'

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been chosen as one of 24 cities to take part in the "Cities Forward Program."
The program is a a collaborative initiative between the U.S. Department of State, ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability, Resilient Cities Catalyst and the Institute of the Americas. It is designed to assist cities in Latin America, the Caribbean and the U.S. in creating partnerships through "peer-to-peer project consultation, knowledge sharing, capacity building and diplomatic engagement."
“We look forward to working closely with Mérida while continuing to engage with all municipalities who are passionate about building a more equitable and sustainable future. Working with Mérida to pool resources, share international best practices and knowledge, and align strategies will help both cities create a more resilient future and allow our communities to thrive," said Laura Patiño, the chief resilience officer for the City of Austin.
“As an active member, I was excited to spearhead our application for the Cities Forward initiative,” Pool said. "Austin has been at the forefront of sustainable policy and we look forward to the exchange of ideas with Merida, Mexico, our new partner," said councilwoman Leslie Pool, who is part of the ICLEI.
Austin is paired with the Mexican city of Merida for the program.
