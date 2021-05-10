3-year-old dies in southwest Austin crash, police say

The child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle, where he was later pronounced dead.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 3-year-old child died Saturday after being struck by a car, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

The APD said the child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of W. William Cannon Drive. He was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m., the APD said.

According to police, the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The APD said this is the 37th fatal traffic crash in 2021, resulting in 39 total deaths. At this time last year, Austin had 32 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths, the APD said.