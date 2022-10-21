x
Police searching for suspect in southwest Austin bank robbery

Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

They say a man robbed a Chase bank off of MoPac near William Cannon Drive at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police say he passed a note to the teller, saying a robbery was taking place. The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-5092 or contact Crime Stopper anonymously at 512-472-TIPS.

