Job fair coming up for Central Texas veterans and veteran's spouses

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're a veteran or a veteran's spouse and looking for work, there's a job fair coming up that you'll want to check out.
The Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area is hosting the 2021 Veterans Summer Job Fair in July.
It's happening at the Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock at 3001 Kalahari Blvd. on July 15. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 2 p.m.
Dozens of Central Texas companies will be there to help veterans, transitioning military members and their spouses find a job in the rural area surrounding Austin: Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano and Williamson counties.
There are in-person and virtual options for the event which starts at 10 a.m.
For more information, you can visit Workforce Solutions' website or call 512-244-2207, extension 1020.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Arizona woman goes viral after sharing photo of bobcat family lounging in front yard, but the photo doesn't tell the full story