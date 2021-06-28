Job fair coming up for Central Texas veterans and veteran's spouses

Dozens of Central Texas companies will be there to help veterans, transitioning military members and their spouses find a job.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're a veteran or a veteran's spouse and looking for work, there's a job fair coming up that you'll want to check out.

It's happening at the Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock at 3001 Kalahari Blvd. on July 15. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 2 p.m.

Dozens of Central Texas companies will be there to help veterans, transitioning military members and their spouses find a job in the rural area surrounding Austin: Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano and Williamson counties.

There are in-person and virtual options for the event which starts at 10 a.m.

For more information, you can visit Workforce Solutions' website or call 512-244-2207, extension 1020.