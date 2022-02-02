Pedernales Electric Cooperative working to restore power to 2,800 customers

PEC was monitoring three outages affecting the Cedar Park area on Thursday morning.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Pedernales Electric Co-op is working to restore power to around 2,800 customers on Thursday morning, as a winter storm sweeps through Central Texas.

According to its online outage map, around 2 a.m., there was a total of three outages affecting 2,837 meters. Despite the outage, around 99.2% of PEC's customers still had power at this time period.

The affected area was in Cedar Park in a neighborhood just off Sam Bass Road and Whitestone Boulevard, with three crews assigned to the outage.

Power was expected to be restored by around 3:45 a.m., according to the outage map.

It's unknown if the weather caused the outage, but icy conditions that could cause power outages are predicted for Thursday and Friday.

