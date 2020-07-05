AUSTIN, Texas — Over the month of April, thousands of people waited in line to pick up emergency food kits at Central Texas Food Bank distributions in the Austin area.

The food bank announced it has added six new drive-thru distributions for the month of May to help more families in need. You can find a list of those events below.

Travis County Distributions

Del Valle High School

When: Thursday, May 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 5201 Ross Road

When: Thursday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 7105 Berkman Drive

When: Saturday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 6101 Highland Campus Drive

When: Thursday, May 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 5201 Ross Road

Thursday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 3200 Jones Road

How the distribution works

When cars roll up, volunteers will place packed boxes into the trunks of families' cars. Families will get 28 pounds of shelf-stable food such as peanut butter, rice, canned tuna and canned fruit. The boxes will also come with some hygiene products such as toothpaste.

If you need more assistance finding food, you can call 211 or go to the Central Texas Food Bank's website. For schedule updates, you can call the Distribution Programs Hotline at 512-684-2559.

