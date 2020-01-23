AUSTIN, Texas — In the past few years, police officers in Austin have issued increasingly less citations for people using cellphones while driving, according to data from the City of Austin.

Records of citations kept by the Austin Municipal Court date back further than 2015, the year it became illegal to use a phone while operating a car.

During the last fiscal year, police officers wrote 3,756 tickets for cellphone use while driving, according to court data.

But police issued 7,464 citations for cellphone use in the fiscal year of 2018, and 10,182 tickets in the fiscal year of 2017.

Below is a breakdown of all the citations police issued for using a cellphone while driving since 2015, broken down by fiscal year:

2020: 728 (so far)

2019: 3,756

2018: 7,464

2017: 10,182

2016: 5,980

2015: 4,494

Every year, charge codes issued by police officers can change slightly.

A spokesperson for Austin police confirmed searching for the following charges in court data would yield total citations for cellphone use while driving: electronic device use while driving, NVM – electronic device use, school zone – wireless device use, texting prohibited while driving, use wireless device while driving – under 18, electronic messaging while driving, school property – wireless device use and CMV – use of hand-held mobile telephone.

A spokesperson for the Austin Police Department said it was waiting to hear from highway enforcement before providing a comment.

