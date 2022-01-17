Local businesses choosing sides between Austin and Texas COVID-19 orders

With different guidance from the State and the County, business owners are stuck picking a side yet again when it comes to posting signs.

AUSTIN, Texas — As of Monday, a new local order requiring Austin area businesses to post Austin Public Health's COVID-19 safety recommendations, along with their requirements, is now in effect.

Top Tier Bakery has a busy week ahead.

"I haven't had any cancellations at all yet," said owner Tishauna Barnes. "Birthday parties are still happening and weddings are still happening."

But there is one list chef Barnes was a little hesitant to put up because of confusion.

"You have to decide which side you want to be on, and I think safety shouldn't have to pick a side," said Barnes.

But yet again, business owners are forced to choose between local or state rules.

On Monday, a new local order went into effect in Travis County. It requires businesses to post a checklist clarifying its COVID safety protocols, along with another form showing Austin Public Health's safety recommendations.

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott said businesses don't have to listen because his executive orders come first. In July, Gov. Abbott issued an executive order banning mask and vaccine mandates.

"It was like, 'OK, got to get it up and work from there,' about if, statewide, it will be an issue," said Barnes. "On the Travis County side, I would rather not have to pay a $1,000 a day."

According to the order, the fine for not complying could be $1,000 a day.

Driving around, we saw mixed compliance. Gold's Gym, Bank of America and other big box stores did not have the signs up while smaller businesses did.

Barnes said not much will change except the signs on her door. She will continue to require masks and limit occupancy at her northwest Austin bakery.