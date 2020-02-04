AUSTIN, Texas — Local businesses partnered Thursday to provide free tacos to 150 nurses and doctors at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center.

This lunch was given to medical staff members who serve in the ER, ICU and the Cancer Center at the hospital.

AvantGarde LLC (AG), a Texas and DC-based consulting firm, and its affiliated Austin nonprofit LaunchPad, which serves underprivileged youth and families, provided gourmet tacos from local food truck TacoMan512.

Rebecca Contreras, one of the founders of LaunchPad, said her husband David saw an organization in another state hold a similar event and wanted to follow suit.

“[He] felt strongly he wanted to follow suit with AG sponsoring the costs and services of TacoMan512, using our local nonprofit as a vehicle and teaming with our friend, Tom Ramey," she said in a press release.

The nonprofit saw this as an opportunity to support both a small business and first responders who work long hours to care of their community.

"This is our way of doing our small part to bless and help show our appreciation for the first responders helping to heal us and keep our community safe," David Contreras, one of the founders of LaunchPad, said.

