Local businesses trying to navigate loss of power, water and revenue

"It’s been an unfortunate run for sure with COVID and then, all of a sudden, this winter storm hits."

AUSTIN, Texas — Businesses across Central Texas are trying to figure out how to handle more bad news.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many businesses to close their doors. They had started to generate more business when the weather made a change for the worse, causing places to close once again.

Wheatsville Food Co-op was able to keep its Guadalupe location open. The co-op lost power at its South Lamar location, so employees transported as much of the products as possible to the other location. The co-op remained open Monday and Tuesday while many other grocery stores across Central Texas closed.

"We wanted to be there for the community. It wasn’t an easy decision to make. We had a small group of dedicated staff that was willing to come in and lived close by, brave the storm and open up shop," said Nick Conn, marketing director for Wheatsville.

He added that being a small business makes it much harder to have any number of closed days.

"We’re a lot smaller than the big guys, so a day’s loss is a huge loss for us. It’s tough to not have people working. We lose stock, and it can really devastate us. One day out of business is very difficult for us," Conn said.

While one of Wheatsville’s locations was able to stay open, local restaurant Stars Café and sports bar The Tavern had to close due to loss of power. The owner of the two Austin spots, Shannon Sedwick, said she hopes they will be able to open on Thursday and she is looking forward to this all being over.

"It’s just something we all have to deal with this time. I mean, this is just, you know, pandemic plus the weather. I mean, in Texas, the weather’s going to change so we know it will be OK next week," she said.

Over at El Patio in Central Austin, the restaurant hasn’t lost power but its pipes burst. The restaurant closed this weekend – an unfortunate decision to have to make considering Valentine’s Day was supposed to bring in a good amount of revenue.

"It’s a punch in the gut, you know? I mean, it’s hard. It’s another thing that’s been a tough battle and struggle, that I think everyone’s in it together again dealing with," owner Sled Allen said.

Allen added that in the restaurant's 66-year history, its pipes have never frozen over before.