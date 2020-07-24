4 killed in two separate Austin crashes, police say

One of the crashes was a head-on crash that involved a wrong-way driver, according to APD.

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people were killed overnight in two crashes: one in South Austin near Buda and one in Austin on Anderson Lane.

One of the crashes happened near Buda in the 13000 block of northbound Interstate Highway 35 around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, July 24. Two people were killed in this head-on crash after someone was driving the wrong way on the highway.

Police said the wrong-way driver was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and collided with a truck carrying a travel trailer. Due to the crash, a major fire engulfed both vehicles.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, who is described as a man in his 30s or 40s, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck pulling a travel trailer was a man in his 40s or 50s and was also pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

According to the Austin Police Department, there was a woman riding in the passenger seat of the truck. She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD added some calls were made to police regarding the wrong-way driver shortly before the crash.

All northbound lanes of I-35 are closed for the time being the public has been asked to avoid the area.

Police said they currently don't know if alcohol was involved. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

In a separate crash, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 1400 block of East Anderson Lane. There was a total of three people involved, and according to ATCEMS, two of those people were pronounced dead on the scene. One of the victims was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.