AUSTIN, Texas — In efforts to raise celebration for the LGBTQ community, the crew at Circle Brewing Co. has created a rainbow beer can label.

“The way we present ourselves is congruent with our brand and what we believe in as a business and personally,” said co-owner of Circle Brewing Co. Ben Sabel.

The label is a part of their summer seasonal, Fanny Pack Kolsch, and serves to fight against discrimination towards the LGBTQ community in Austin. Circle Brewing Co. is in partnership with Equality Texas, an advocacy group which focuses on ensuring Texans are treated equally through education, organization and advocacy.

Circle Brewery

“Fanny Pack has always been a fun and lively beer for us in the market and we were so thrilled to work with an amazing organization that is fighting for equality,” said Sabel.

Equality Texas has been fighting for equality since 1978 and is the largest statewide organization entirely dedicated to support LGBTQ Texans.

“This partnership celebrates the LGBTQ community, Pride season, and the spirit of inclusion, and we lift our glass to Circle Brewing Co. for their support for equal rights for all,” said Sam Smoot, interim executive director of Equality Texas.

Beginning in June, Circle Brewing Co. will donate $1 to Equality Texas for every case of Fanny Pack Kolsch sold.

A release party for the new label is being held in North Austin on Saturday, June 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. Music, food trucks and pro-LGBTQ vendors will be some of the activities available.

