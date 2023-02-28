KVUE remembers the 2018 Austin bombings, 5 years later

Five years after a series of bombings shook the Austin community, KVUE journalists look back on the chaos and fear of the moment – and their own reporting.

AUSTIN, Texas — In March 2018, a serial bomber terrorized the Austin community. Over the course of a little less than a month, five package bombs exploded, killing two people and injuring another five.

Now, five years later, KVUE journalists are looking back on the chaos and fear of that moment in Austin history – as well as the part their own reporting played.

See all three parts of our "The Austin Bombings: 5 Years Later" series below.

Part 1: The First Explosion

In the first part of this series, KVUE journalists, past and present, recap what happened five years ago when a package bomb shook the Austin the community – from the first explosion and the confusion that followed to KVUE's own reporting.

Part 2: Austin Under Attack

Part 2 shows how more bombings on innocent people around the city made it clear: Austin was under attack. KVUE journalists will look back at the stress and chaos that the community faced, fearing for the next attack while a serial bomber was still on the loose.

Part 2 of this series will air Tuesday, Feb. 28, on KVUE News at 10 p.m.

Part 3: The Final Explosion

In Part 3, KVUE journalists will take viewers moment-by-moment through tracking down the suspect, the final explosion and what the Austin community makes of the mayhem and loss five year later.

Part 3 of this series will air on Wednesday, March 1, on KVUE News at 10 p.m.