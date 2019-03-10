AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Bold FC is mourning the loss of one of their own – Promise Isaac.

Isaac, a forward for the soccer club, died Wednesday at age 31 under unknown circumstances.

"The greatest loss a team can suffer is not on the scoreboard, it's the death of a fellow teammate," said Austin Bold FC Chairman Bobby Epstein. "It's with shock and grief that we acknowledge the sudden death of Promise Isaac. On behalf of the Bold organization; we wish his wife, children and family strength and peace as they struggle to cope with his death."

In August 2018, Isaac became the club's seventh signing in history. He previously spent 12 seasons in the Turkish Süper Lig, TFF First League, and the Saudi Professional League. In that time, he registered over 350 appearances and scored 79 goals.

Before he joined Austin Bold, he also played for the Georgia Revolution.

Isaac is originally from Zaria, Nigeria, and he was a full Nigerian international who represented the Super Eagles in the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship. He served as captain and scored once in six matches on his way to the competition's final. He later earned a silver medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing with the Nigerian U-23 team, again serving as captain in four matches, including the gold medal match.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates," wrote Austin Bold. "Rest in peace, Promise Isaac."

