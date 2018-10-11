AUSTIN — The leaders of a new soccer team coming to Austin are on the hunt for their players.

These tryouts come after the Ohio Columbus Crew Major League Soccer team stayed in Ohio after all.

Austin Bold FC shared photos on Twitter after hosting open tryouts for its "United Soccer League" team Friday and Saturday.

This is the team that's set to start playing at the Circuit of the Americas in 2019. The team has already singed nine players so far.

