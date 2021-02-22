Boil notice lifted for Austin Water's Central Pressure Zone

The Central Pressure Zone is mainly located in parts of Downtown, Central, East and southeast Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water customers have been under a boil water notice since Wednesday night, but they awoke Monday morning to some good news – part of that notice is finally being lifted.

Starting on Feb. 22, customers in Austin Water's Central Pressure Zone will no longer need to boil water for drinking, cooking and making ice.

According to Austin Water, water quality testing submitted to the TCEQ has confirmed that tap water in this zone meets all regulatory standards and is safe for human consumption.

The TCEQ ordered Austin Water to issue a boil water notice on Feb. 17 due to conditions that occurred in the public water system after a power outage at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant.

Since then, Austin Water said it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore water quality for human consumption and has provided the TCEQ with test results that indicate the water in the Central Pressure Zone no longer requires boiling prior to use, as of Feb. 22.

Austin Water wholesale customers are conducting additional regulatory work along with the TCEQ before lifting the boil water notices for their customers. This list includes Creedmoor Maha WSC, Nighthawk WSC and Travis County WCID #10.

Click here for more information from Austin Water.