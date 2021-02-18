Austin enters boil water notice for the first time since historic 2018 floods

The 2018 boil water notice lasted six days. However, this time, much of the area is also experiencing a power outage.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday night, Austin joined a growing list of Central Texas cities that are now under a boil water notice amid statewide power outages.

The city-wide notice was issued due to power loss at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant, Austin Water’s largest water treatment facility, and water pressure dropping below minimum standards.

Austin Water said it worked with Austin Energy to quickly assess its system and restore power and is in the process of bringing the plant back online.

The last time a city-wide boil water notice was issued was after the historic floods of October 2018. It was lifted after six days.

STARTING TONIGHT: @austintexasgov issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for the entire city. Tune into @KVUE on air and online or on the app - whichever is the best way for you to conserve electricity. #TexasWinterStorm2021 #TexasBlackout pic.twitter.com/Airylq3G1h — Mike Marut (@MikeMarutKVUE) February 18, 2021

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or consumption. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Austin Water will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

To report a water or wastewater emergency, report a leak or main break, fill out the City's Leak Report Web Form online.

To view the Austin Energy power outage map, click here.

Natural Grocers was giving away filtered water to Texans prior to Austin Water's notice on Wednesday.

"We want to spread the word to our communities so we can be a source of clean water that does not need to be boiled," a spokesperson said. "The ultraviolet sterilization process used in Natural Grocers’ water dispensers disinfects the water with UV light, designed to provide safe high-quality water that does not need to be boiled before consumption. Those who need clean water can stop by their local Natural Grocers and fill up five gallons for free at the stores’ reverse osmosis water filtration machines."