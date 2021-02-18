Top questions people ask about Austin's boil water notice amid Texas winter storm

The 2018 boil water notice lasted six days. This time, much of the area is also experiencing a power outage.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday night, Austin joined a growing list of Central Texas cities that are under a boil water notice amid statewide power outages.

The city-wide notice was issued due to power loss at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant, Austin Water’s largest water treatment facility, and water pressure dropping below minimum standards. By Thursday morning, all three of Austin Water's water treatment plants have power and are producing water, including the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant. However, the boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice, Austin Water said.

The last time a city-wide boil water notice was issued was after the historic floods of October 2018. It was lifted after six days.

During those historic 2018 floods, Austin Water gave some helpful, universal tips that answer a lot of frequently asked questions about boil water notices.

We understand that a lot of people do not have power to boil water, either. For tips on how to treat your water without power, click here.

Here are the most frequently asked questions:

When will this boil water notice end?

Unfortunately, Austin Water said there is no timeline for when full water service will return. According to Austin Water, the water reserves were low after hundreds of pipes burst across the City of Austin following the historic winter storm.

For more information on the process of lifting a boil water notice, click here.

Why do I need to boil water during Austin's boil water notice?

The water may contain bacteria or organisms that can present symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea and cramps. This can result in serious issues for people with weak immune systems such as infants and elderly people.

What I should do in the case of a boil water alert?

The City of Austin is advising Austin Water customers to not consume water before boiling it, because it could have bacteria or other dangerous organisms.

The water needs to be boiled at least two minutes to kill any bacteria or organisms it may have. Customers should boil water before drinking it or using the water for food preparation and for brushing their teeth. Travis County's Emergency Operations Center said dishes should be washed with hot, soapy water before they are rinsed with boiled water.

Can I shower in the tap water during a boil water notice?

Yes, Austin Water said showering using the tap water is fine.

Do pets need to drink bottled water during a boil water notice?

Yes, you should boil water before giving it to your pet.

Can I filter the water with a water filter instead of boiling it during a boil water notice?

No, you must boil the water before consuming it. Under a boil water notice, tap water needs to reach a boiling point of 212 degrees Fahrenheit to kill bacteria or organisms.

Can I wash my clothes with the tap water during a boil water notice?

Yes, you can wash your clothes with tap water. However, Austin Water has asked customers to conserve water usage after it saw a 250% increase in 24 hours due to dripping faucets, pipe leaks and line breaks from freezing temps causing pressure and storage to significantly drop.

How can I prepare baby formula and food under the boil water notice?

Wash food and cook with boiled water. If you are preparing baby formula it needs to be prepared with a bottle of water, the city said. If you do not have bottled water, the City said you may use boiled water.

Austin Water released the following document in 2018 that covers frequently asked questions regarding boil water notices:

Effective October 22 - Austin Water has issued a city-wide boil water notice for all customers of Austin Water. See below for answers to frequently asked questions. pic.twitter.com/dAem2VdsuP — Austin Water (@AustinWater) October 22, 2018