Body found in creek bed in North Austin, EMS says

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County EMS found a dead body on Wednesday, July 29.
According to ATCEMS, the body was found in a creek bed in an area near Little Walnut Drive in North Austin. In a tweet posted at 9:51 a.m., EMS said they were no longer on the scene.
Law enforcement will be at the scene to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
