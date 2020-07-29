x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Body found in creek bed in North Austin, EMS says

The body was found near Little Walnut Drive.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtwon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County EMS found a dead body on Wednesday, July 29.

According to ATCEMS, the body was found in a creek bed in an area near Little Walnut Drive in North Austin. In a tweet posted at 9:51 a.m., EMS said they were no longer on the scene.

Law enforcement will be at the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

More encouraging news from UT Health: COVID-19 case data in Travis, surrounding counties shows another weekly decrease

More encouraging news from UT Health: COVID-19 case data in Travis, surrounding counties shows another weekly decrease

'I'm going to die': What it's like inside a federal prison in Texas where 70% have coronavirus