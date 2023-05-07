Firefighters respond to boat dock fire in northwest Austin

AFD crews responded to the scene at around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters responded to a fire at a boat dock in northwest Austin Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:20 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) said crews were on the scene of a boat dock fire on Coldwater Canyon Drive. AFD said the dock is heavily damaged, and at least one boat was involved.

No injuries were been reported in the fire. AFD crews say the fire was caused by an unintentional electrical malfunction.

AFD crews are on scene at a boat dock fire on Coldwater Canyon Dr. in NW Austin. The dock is heavily damaged with at least one boat involved. Crews have the fire under control and will begin overhaul & investigation. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/5QFFeBiRW2 — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 5, 2023

KVUE crews near Coldwater Canyon Drive reported seeing smoke in the area, coming from the fire. The smoke can be seen in the photo below:

No additional information is available at this time.