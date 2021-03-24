LCRA urging pet owners to keep dogs out of any Highland Lakes after more toxic blue-green algae found

Officials say they have had reports of one dog dying and five dogs getting sick after playing in the Hudson Bend area of Lake Travis.

AUSTIN, Texas — As of March 23, the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) is urging pet owners to keep their animals out of the water in any of the Highland Lakes after reports of dogs falling ill.

The LCRA announced Wednesday it received test results from water and blue-green algae on March 16 and 17. The tests detected cyanotoxins, which are emitted by blue-green algae and can be fatal to dogs, in algae samples from Inks Lake, Lake Marble Falls and Lake Travis.

“The key here is not to let your guard down,’’ said John Hofmann, LCRA executive vice president of Water. “We encourage people in the strongest terms possible not to let dogs play near algae in the lakes. Our tests show what was present at the specific site we tested on the day we took the samples, but conditions can change.

According to the LCRA, low concentrations of cyanotoxin were detected in algae taken from the shoreline near the Inks Lake State Park boat ramp in Inks Lake and at the Cottonwood Shores boat ramp in Lake Marble Falls. The LCRA said that the amount detected was significantly lower than what was detected downstream at Hudson Bend in Lake Travis.

“Blue green algae are common in Texas lakes, and it is not easy to predict if or when algae will start producing toxins,” Hofmann said. “Out of an abundance of caution – whether our tests detected toxic algae in the area or not – we encourage people to avoid contact with algae in the lakes, and to especially make sure dogs don’t play in or eat it.”

The tests did not detect cyanotoxins in the water at Lake Buchanan or Lake LBJ.

However, tests from March 16 and March 17 also detected cyanotoxins in algae and water at Travis Landing, an area near Hudson Bend on Lake Travis where cyanotoxins have been detected in two previous tests. Those March 16 and March 17 tests from Travis Landing detected lower levels of cyanotoxins than in previous tests.

Before Wednesday's update, the LCRA was already advising dog owners keep their pets away from several locations on Lake Travis, including Arkansas Bend Park, Bob Wentz Park, Comanche Point, Cypress Creek Park, Lakeway City Park, Mansfield Dam Park, Pace Bend Park, Sandy Creek Park, Tom Hughes Park and Travis Landing. Results from March 12 showed small amounts of the same cyanotoxin in lake water near Bob Wentz, Sandy Creek and Arkansas Bend.

Cyanotoxins from blue-green algae have impacted Austin in years past, also prompting warnings for dog owners. Last year, toxic blue-green algae was found in Auditorium Shores, Red Bud Isle and Festival Beach. It was the same species of blue-green algae that killed at least five dogs in 2019.

Dr. Schonna Manning, a research assistant professor with the Department of Molecular Biosciences at The University of Texas at Austin, told KVUE toxic blue-green algae usually thrives in Austin during the summertime.