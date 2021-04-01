Austin-area Black leaders call for action on vaccine strategy

"This pandemic has cast a harsh light on the regional inequities that have gone unaddressed for far too long and now expand beyond Austin’s city limits."

AUSTIN, Texas — Along with five other Black elected leaders in Travis County, Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison is expressing concerns about the local rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.

State Rep. Sheryl Cole, Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, Mayor Manor Dr. Larry Wallace Jr., and Pflugerville City Council Member Rudy Mateyer joined Harper-Madison to release the following statement this week:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created both a public health crisis as well as an economic crisis, and we know we cannot address the latter until we take care of the former. We know that our constituents are eager to get back to work. They are concerned about their businesses and their livelihoods, real anxieties that underscore the need to maintain a laser-like focus on comprehensive outreach, testing, and now vaccination strategies

“It has been said many, many times but it always bears repeating: This pandemic has cast a harsh light on the regional inequities that have gone unaddressed for far too long and now expand beyond Austin’s city limits. In the case of the COVID-19 vaccines, we’re once again seeing more signs of those inequities. Generations of disinvestment and underdevelopment in the Eastern Crescent led to the lack of grocery stores, pharmacies, and clinics this is now behind an early imbalance in access to vaccinations compared to areas west of I-35. This is a major concern given that the Black and Latino communities within the Crescent are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and have seen disproportionately higher rates of death due to the illness.

“It is clear there are not yet enough vaccine doses in our community. It is also clear that, along with the imbalanced accessibility, the existing system of distribution has created confusion and other complications. While the national and state delivery strategies need to be calibrated to serve our local communities better, our local response must be carried out with the same unwavering sense of purpose and reinvigorated commitment to equity and racial justice that powered so much positive change in the second half of 2020.

“Alternative vaccine tactics need to be explored immediately, and public resources such as fire stations and schools should be considered as potential pop-up vaccination clinics. To ensure we have enough personnel to quickly administer the vaccines as the supply increases, we should be preparing firefighters, paramedics, school nurses, nursing students, or others to meet the task. Furthermore, organizations such as Central Texas Allied Health Institute that are currently providing testing could also be tapped to provide vaccinations with minimal adjustment to their delivery models.

“As elected leaders, we recognize the powerful urgency of this moment and we are committed to bringing forward concrete solutions quickly. We will not tolerate a hands-off vaccination strategy that ends the pandemic quickly for the privileged while letting it linger indefinitely among our most marginalized constituents. This community can and must do better and we won’t rest until it does.”

The joint statement comes as much of Texas has struggled to keep up with the demand for vaccinations as it moves from Phase 1A to Phase 1B.