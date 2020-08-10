Austin-Bergstrom International Airport named among 10 best U.S. airports for second year in a row

The rankings were voted upon by "Condé Nast Traveler" readers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has been named one of the top 10 best airports in the country for the second year in a row by the readers of "Condé Nast Traveler."

This year, more than 715,000 readers sent in their votes, rating their travel experiences around the world. AUS earned 10th place on the list and was the only Texas airport to win a Readers' Choice award this year.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” said Editor Jesse Ashlock. “The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The award cites the airport's easy navigation, live music aspects and local Texas food choices as reasons readers ranked AUS among the best.

The Readers' Choice awards are the longest-running and "most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry," the City of Austin said in a press release.

AUS has also earned a number of other recognitions recently, including being named runner-up for best airport in the Fodor’s Travel Awards, the second-best midsized airport in the U.S. for 2019 by the "Wall Street Journal," and in the top 10 for customer satisfaction among large airports by J.D. Power in 2020.

The full list of winners can be found here.