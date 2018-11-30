AUSTIN — Credit card debt can feel stifling and it feels like you're never going to pay it off, a new report says it's only getting worse for Austinites.

According to the report from CompareCards, the average balance is almost $7,000 and it's up 12 percent from 2017.

"When you've already saved at a younger age, not only do you save, but you build a habit in doing it as an adult," said Olivia Gutierrez, a sixth grade student at Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders. "When you get older, it'll make it easier to save money."

She was part of the Moolah-U summer program, which teaches kids on the importance of being financially savvy.

"In my bank account, I already have $30," Gutierrez said. That's a lot of money for an 11-year-old.

"For each income i get now, I save 10 percent in my bank account," she said. "Ask yourself, 'do you really need it or if you really want it.'"

"I don't use credit cards," said Trish Presmall. "I learned a good lesson about using them."

Credit card balances are scary!



A recent report shows Austin’s credit card debt increased by 12% from last year@KVUE wants to know — don’t worry, this is confidential — what’s your balance look like? — 𝙹𝚞𝚊𝚗 𝙻. 𝚁𝚘𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚞𝚎𝚣「 KVUE 」 (@_JuanRodriguez_) November 29, 2018

Her credit card balance was as high as $6,000 and she couldn't afford to pay it.

"I'm still paying for one of them," she said. "I don't have the card anymore but i'm still paying for it. I have a payment every month."

"Have a budget," Gutierrez said. "When you get to the store you don't get a lot of stuff, and only get what you really need."

Those are financial tips from a sixth-grade student.

"Just have what's essential, when you have everything good [your money right], you can buy what you want or go after your dreams," Gutierrez explained.

If you're interested in more information on the Moolah-U program, click here.

