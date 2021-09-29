Dangerous toxins found in parts of Austin's Barton Creek can lead to serious health problems

The familiar blue-green algae – called cyanobacteria – is common during the warm days of September and occurs naturally. But this one is different.

AUSTIN, Texas — The warning signs placed by the City of Austin are still up along Barton Creek urging people and their pets to steer clear of the popular swimming spot known as Sculpture Falls, near MoPac and Loop 360. It was discovered earlier this month and continues to pose a threat to swimmers and pets that swim in the popular area.

The familiar blue-green algae – called cyanobacteria – is common during the warm days of September and occurs naturally. But this one is different.

The toxins have been found in water samples rather than in the algae. That means even if you avoid coming into contact with algae while you or your pet swims, you can be exposed to the toxin in what appears to be clear water.

“It's present in the water and there may be nothing visible on the surface,” said Dr. Kazi Zaman, hospital director at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. “So it's particularly hard to know if the water around you is safe or not. So that makes it a little trickier and a little more dangerous.”

The health effects of exposure to the toxin can be serious and could include kidney or liver damage, headaches, nausea, vomiting and bloody diarrhea. You can also have a rash if your skin is exposed to the toxin, and people with asthma can have breathing problems from it.

“This could get serious, so it's very important for us to be aware of this problem and take proper measures to avoid problems and to look out for problems in case you've been in these water bodies,” Dr. Zaman said.

The City will keep testing the water and will reopen the area if two consecutive tests reveal no toxins in the water.