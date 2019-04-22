AUSTIN, Texas — Why let only the kids have all the fun on Easter?

One Austin bar decided to host an Easter egg hunt with a twist.

Jackalope South Shore off Riverside Drive had at least two egg hunts at its southeast Austin location. Employees included several golden eggs with drink prizes inside among the bunch.

There was also a mobile petting zoo with goats and ducks.

This is the second year Jackalope hosted the event.

“In Austin, there's definitely people that don't have kids of their own, their family lives far away," said Lindsey Petitta, operations manager for Jackalope South Shore. "We like to be a place where people can celebrate any holiday even when you don't have kids or your parents just don't live around here."

Sam Ondra said the southeast Austin location is her go-to bar, and planned to come to the location for the egg hunt in specific.

“I know there’s a bunch of other (bars) that had Easter egg hunts,” she said. “But these were great.”

