Residents react to discovery of abandoned baby in northeast Austin neighborhood

The baby was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Some neighbors said they're hoping the child's mother gets the help she needs.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some residents who live along Rotherham Drive in northeast Austin stepped outside Tuesday morning to find police investigating their neighborhood after an abandoned newborn baby was found on the ground next to the community mailboxes.

Police said the call came in at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday from someone who was on an early morning walk when they heard crying by the mailboxes. That's where the newborn was discovered, and police said the person called 911.

Officials with the Austin Police Department said the baby is believed to have been born within 12 hours of being examined by medical professionals, though they don't believe she was born in a hospital.

While there are no signs of abuse or harm, APD said the concern now lies with the health and well-being of the mother.

People who live in the neighborhood where the baby was found said they're shocked.

"We’re all shocked. Just shocked and dumbfounded," said Jeanie Kealy, who has lived in the neighborhood for 14 years. "Take it to a fire station."

Some people who live in the area call this neighborhood quiet, though there are a lot of kids in the area that play around. For neighbor Jackie Bale, something like this comes as a surprise.

"Very disturbing to notice something like that," Bale said. "Somebody could’ve taken that child in instead of leaving it out here like that."

Neighbors also said morning walks are part of the daily routine for many who live in the area. Aleis Schurtz said she was walking her dogs at around 6 a.m. Tuesday, but didn't see anything out of the ordinary.

"I just hope the mom’s okay, I hope the baby’s okay," Schurtz said.

She also hopes people keep an open mind about what happened.

"To not immediately jump to the worst-case scenario in thinking that the mom did something to harm the baby – but also that there are safe places to bring your baby if you, for whatever reason, don’t feel that you’re the right caretaker for that child," Schurtz said.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, the "Safe Haven" or "Baby Moses" law gives parents who are unable to care for their child a "safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place." Babies that are 60 days old or younger can be taken to places like fire stations, hospitals or other medical facilities.

In this case, the two closest fire stations to where the baby was left are Station 23 on Rundberg Lane and Station 40 on Harris Glenn Boulevard, each about two-and-a-half miles away.