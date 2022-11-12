x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Austin-area authorities search for missing person at Mansfield Dam Park

ATCEMS said first responders searched the area on Saturday but didn't find a person.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Area authorities searched a waterfront park on Lake Travis in search of a missing person on Dec. 10. 

Austin-Travis County EMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue, Travis County Parks, the Travis County Sheriff's Office and Travis County ESD 1 all searched for the missing person at Mansfield Dam Park. 

Authorities responded to the incident around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. ATCEMS said first responders searched by water using boats and underwater search equipment, land and air with a thermal drone. No one was located. 

The incident was reportedly handed over to law enforcement, per ATCEMS.

No other details were immediately available. 

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out