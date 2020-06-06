Local attorney offering pro bono legal services for arrested protesters

Tycha Kimbrough is one of a few local attorneys offering their services pro bono to Austin protesters.

AUSTIN, Texas — While some Austin protesters have left demonstrations with injuries, others are left facing charges and some local attorneys are stepping in to offer their services.

Free of charge, injury attorney Tycha Kimbrough recently announced on Facebook she will be offering legal services to protesters who are arrested and facing charges.

Kimbrough said some of her clients are facing Class B and C misdemeanors, some for standing in the highway.

"This is a way for me to give back and on a personal level. I am passionate about helping people who are accused of crime," said Kimbrough. "I was raised by my grandmother because both of my parents were incarcerated, so that's what inspired me to become a defense attorney."

Kimbrough said she's also been getting threatening messages about helping out protesters but she's not letting that stop her from helping.

Click here to contact the Kimbrough law firm.