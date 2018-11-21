AUSTIN — The City of Austin has released draft maps from the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan and they want your feedback.

The ASMP shows Austin’s mobility vision for the next 20+ years and serves as the new transportation plan. The plan involves building connections, improving the current systems, increasing accountability and a plan for the city’s long-term transportation future.

The maps include current and potential mobility projects and demonstrate how the draft ASMP policies will shape transportation throughout the city.

Now, the city wants members of the community to visit the ASMP website to review the maps and give feedback. The community will have through Dec. 21, to look through the maps and let the city know their opinions on the projects.

Draft maps listed in the plan include:

Safety Map

Sidewalk System Map

Roadway System Map

Public Transportation System Map

Bicycle System Map

Urban Trail System Map

Non-Radioactive Hazardous Materials Route Map

Public Feedback Map

The Public Feedback Map is interactive and will offer community members a chance to zoom into every street and see how all the maps intersect. Community members will also be able to share their feedback on individual projects.

This is the second of two presentations about draft recommendations from ASMP. The first presentation was released on Oct. 2, introducing the draft policies from ASMP. This presentation can also be found on the ASMP website. Community members are asked to share their feedback on both presentations through Dec. 21.

You can find the draft maps for the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan below:

If you need to contact the ASMP team, you can reach them at ASMP@austintexas.gov.

