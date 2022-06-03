Meet the female artist making one-of-a-kind dolls

Austin artist Myriam Powell has been creating needle-felted dolls for about a decade. She said it takes days sometimes weeks to create a doll.

AUSTIN, Texas — International Women's Day is on Tuesday, and in honor of that, we wanted to highlight a female-owned business. This one is just a little different from the rest.

Myriam Powell started Myriam Powell Designs about a decade ago. Spending most of her days dedicated to taking care of her children, she was looking for a way to disconnect.

That's when Powell discovered the art of needle felting, the process of transforming wool into 3D objects by constantly stabbing the needle into the wool. The craft came to Powell easily, as she's been making art from a young age.

"My brother was an artist, too," said Powell. "So, growing in Colombia, you know, you're always surrounded by handmade [products]. My mom made my dresses when I was a little girl, and we did a lot of those together."

Powell is no stranger to arts and crafts, so she combined a love of creating with some of her personal interests.

"I love Halloween," she said. "I love steampunk. I love gothic art. So some of my pieces are kind of dark, but some others are kind of whimsical. "

Starting a business wasn't easy, but after making contacts, she's doing better than she ever could have imagined.

"I have collectors in Australia," said Powell. "I have some in England. I have here in the United States."

Powell said her business has defied all odds, and she's proud of how far she's come in Austin.

"If you are persistent and if you believe in something... I started working hard, and it paid off," she said." "So, I think you can do whatever you want to do."

