AUSTIN — Marvel co-creator Stan Lee died Monday morning at the age of 95.

To honor him, Austin artist Chris Rogers stopped by the KVUE studios to paint a portrait of Lee.

Check out the video of Rogers painting below:

The painting is currently being housed at KVUE.

KVUE also asked viewers which Marvel superhero created by Lee was their favorite: Iron Man, Spider-Man or The Incredible Hulk? Spider-Man was the winner.

