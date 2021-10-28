x
Thousands dealing with power outages on windy Thursday

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Lee and Fayette counties.

AUSTIN, Texas — As much of the area is under a Wind Advisory Thursday, several thousand people are also dealing with power outages.

The Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Lee and Fayette counties, with the forecast predicting 40 mph wind gusts in some areas.

Austin Community College’s Round Rock Campus was just one example of a business impacted by the outages, as it closed operations Thursday.

Here is a quick overview of current outages:

Austin Energy

As of 3:30 p.m., Austin Energy was dealing with about 55 active outages affecting about 3,607 customers. 

Click here for an outage map.

Oncor

As of 3:30 p.m., Oncor was dealing with about 155 outages affecting about 9,600 customers in the KVUE viewing area.

Click here for an outage map.

Pedernales Electric Co-op

As of 3:30 p.m., PEC was dealing with about 19 outages affecting about 4,791 customers.

Click here for an outage map.

Bluebonnet Electric Co-op

As of 3:30 p.m., PEC was dealing with about 551 outages.

Click here for an outage map.

