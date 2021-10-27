Thousands without power as strong storms move through Central Texas

The storms are bringing gusty winds and the chance for hail.

AUSTIN, Minn. — Thousands of Austin residents are without power Wednesday morning as strong storms move through Central Texas.

As of 6:20 a.m., Oncor Energy was reporting 263 outages affecting more than 16,000 customers. Oncor customers can view real-time outage updates here.

Austin Energy was reporting 45 outages affecting more than 3,500 customers as of 5:30 a.m. Click here to view Austin Energy's outage map.

At 5:24 a.m., Bluebonnet Electric said crews were responding to an outage affecting 1,300 members near Manor in northeast Travis County between Harris Branch Parkway and East Parmer Lane. At 5:41 a.m. Bluebonnet said crews were responding to an outage affecting 1,380 members in northern Bastrop County between Elgin and McDade.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for southern Blanco and Hays counties until 5:45 a.m. Sixty mile per hour winds and penny-sized hail are possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Burnet, Llano, Williamson, Blanco, Travis, Hays, Milam, Bastrop, Caldwell and Fayette counties until 8 a.m. As of just after 5 a.m., wind gusts around 43 miles per hour had been reported in Georgetown.

For the latest weather updates, download the KVUE app.