LAKEWAY, Texas — A two-story home in Lakeway caught fire Wednesday evening after being struck by lightning, according to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department.

AFD has one unit responding with Lake Travis Fire Rescue to 407 Malabar. LTFR Command advising large 2 story house with attic fully involved from lightning strike. @LTfirefighters — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 6, 2018

Fire crews responded to 407 Malabar St. in Lakeway just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. AFD said the attic of the home was "fully involved."

KVUE has sent Kalyn Norwood to the scene.

#LTfirefighters are on scene of a working structure fire in Lakeway. Reported smoke showing, crews working to locate and extinguish the fire now.



Please move to the right for emergency vehicles and stop.



Updates as possible.

Radio traffic -> https://t.co/128zz0dNeh pic.twitter.com/aiCd4KbOl8 — Lake Travis FF (@LTfirefighters) September 6, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KVUE-TV