AUSTIN — Thanksgiving is dedicated to family and friends, but after the holiday is the start of the shopping season.

If you plan on shopping in stores, the malls and shopping centers are preparing and stepping up to make the shopping experience more enjoyable.

At the Domain, there will be live music, horse-drawn carriage rides and light shows to name a few activities on Black Friday.

At the Domain Northside, there are family photo ops like a Willie Nelson nutcracker, cowboy Santa Claus and a longhorn sleigh ride.

"Hopefully we get a lot of good photo opportunities and that people are tagging us with #NorthsideSnaps,” said Julie Sutton, director of marketing for Domain Northside.

Northside will give $100 gift cards to select people if you hashtag #NorthsideSnaps in your pictures.

The Round Rock Premium Outlets are also in the festive spirit. Elves will pass out candy to shoppers and their kids on Black Friday.

"And then Santa Claus joins us on Saturday,” said marketing director for Round Rock Premium Outlets Rachel Imbriale.

To prepare for the crowds, the outlets have more security.

Round Rock police has a watchtower stationed in the parking lot. And, of course, there are plenty of deals to go around.

"We're always running great discounts and savings here at the center,” said Imbriale.

Deals at the Domain on Black Friday

Macy’s has several doorbuster sales online and in-store. In addition, the store has these promo codes. Macy’s at the Domain is open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Dillard’s has up to 75 percent off select women’s workwear and up to 65 percent off women’s sneakers along with several other sales.

Deals at the Round Rock Premium Outlets

Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store offering 50 percent off all apparel

Tommy Hilfiger offering up to 50 percent off the entire store

Calvin Klein offering up to 70 percent off the entire store

Michael Kors offering 70 percent off the entire store

The outlets will be open Thanksgiving at 6 p.m. and remain open until 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Domain Northside shared with KVUE these list of deals

BALDWIN: Now through Sunday, Nov. 25, get 35 percent off everything storewide. On Friday, Nov. 23, enjoy an additional 20 percent off jeans. On Sunday, Nov. 25, enjoy an additional 20 percent off outwear.

Brighton: Get your shopping started early with Brighton. The store will open its doors at 9 a.m. Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 25. Secret Santa gift boxes will be available starting at $20, and boxed jewelry gift sets for $50 and under. Plus spend $125 or more and receive a free tote designed by Tom Clancy.

Cariloha Bamboo: Enjoy 35 percent off all items, including mattresses and sheets Nov. 23, and Saturday, Nov. 24.

Casper: Get 10 percent off your entire order and a free nap pillow when you purchase a mattress through Tuesday, Nov. 27. In addition, Casper will donate a set of sheets to charity for every mattress purchased.

Cyclone Anaya's: Penny Mimosas are back Nov. 23! From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., your first mimosa is $9.99. Refills are just a penny.

Design Within Reach: All Herman Miller products will be 15 percent off through Monday, Dec. 10.

Diptyque: Explore the limited edition holiday collection "Legende Du Nord" Champagne gift with any purchase of $100 while supplies last Nov. 23.

Esperos: Nov. 23, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy 70 percent off original prices all day long! On Saturday, Nov. 24, get 20 percent off the slashed pricing.

Frye: Now through Monday, Nov. 26, get up to 40 percent off and special pricing on Frye Favorites, including the Melissa, Sam, Veronica, Corey and Lila boots.

Joie: Enjoy 30 percent off the entire store, including sale items, through Monday, Nov. 26.

Kelly Wynne: Now through Monday, Nov. 26, receive 20 percent off storewide and up to 50 percent off select styles.

Lily Rain: Buy one item and get one 50 percent off now through Sunday, Nov. 25

Marmi: Marmi's semi-annual sale starts Nov. 23. Enjoy up to 50 percent off a selection of shoes, handbags, and accessories.

Nordstrom: The Score, Nordstrom's holiday specials event, will be offering up to 60 percent off through Monday, Nov. 26.

NYX Professional Makeup: Enjoy 30 percent off all purchases Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 25.

Origins: Everything in the store is 25 percent off Nov. 23 through Tuesday, Nov. 27. Plus, spend $75 after your discount and receive a 10-piece gift!

PAIGE: Visit the store for 30 percent off all full price items through Nov. 26.

R.M. Williams: Get 30 percent off seasonal boots through Monday, Nov. 26.

Saint Bernard: Treat yourself to a complimentary espresso and beverage bar and pet-friendly environment in celebration of Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 24

Steel City Pops: Visit the shop on Nov. 23, as they launch their seasonal holiday flavors, including Peppermint, Rum Raisin, Plum with Rosemary and more! In addition, the first 10 customers to visit the shop will receive a $10 gift card.

Sur La Table: Leave the babysitting to Sur La Table as they teach your children the ins-and-outs of making fresh pasta. Click here to book now.

Sugarfina: Stop by Sugarfina Nov. 23, as they offer a variety of holiday specials.

W3LL PEOPLE: Treat yourself to 25 percent off W3LL PEOPLE Cosmetics Nov. 23, through Monday, Nov. 26.

Domain Northside will be closed Thanksgiving and open on Black Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

