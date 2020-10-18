22 displaced by northwest Austin apartment fire

Three patients, two adults and on child, were transported to local hospitals.

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly two dozen people have been displaced by an apartment fire in northwest Austin.

Austin firefighters were called to a second-alarm fire at an apartment complex near Steck Avenue and the Mopac Expressway around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

3 occupants have been transported by @ATCEMS A total off 22 occupants are displaced and will be assisted by @RedCrossCSTR Cause is under investigation. https://t.co/QZlqqkA1pX pic.twitter.com/PMxDrORNeP — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) October 18, 2020

RE: Structure fire at 8100 N Mopac Expy Svrd S: #ATCEMSMedics have transported 3 total patients from this incident- 2 adults & 1 child, to Dell Seton & Dell Children’s respectively, all with potentially serious injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear this incident. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 18, 2020

A total of 22 people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Central Texas Red Cross.

The Austin Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

