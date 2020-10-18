x
22 displaced by northwest Austin apartment fire

Three patients, two adults and on child, were transported to local hospitals.

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly two dozen people have been displaced by an apartment fire in northwest Austin.

Austin firefighters were called to a second-alarm fire at an apartment complex near Steck Avenue and the Mopac Expressway around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. 

Austin-Travis County EMS transported three patients – two adults and one child – to Dell Seton Medical Center and Dell Children's Medical Center respectively, all with potentially serious injuries.

A total of 22 people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Central Texas Red Cross.

The Austin Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

