Audit finds increase in anti-Semitic incidents across Austin region in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas — An audit by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has noted a recent increase in anti-Semitic incidents across the Austin region, in addition to an all-time high across the U.S.

The ADL's Center on Extremism categorized incidents into harassment, vandalism and assault. In the Austin area, incidents of harassment saw the largest increase by far. The 2021 audit found 44 incidents, compared to eight in 2020. Those included 12 incidents of vandalism, 32 incidents of harassment and zero assaults.

"We are always concerned about increases in antisemitism, but 2021 was a record year in Austin, and not in a good way. We saw a material increase in anti-Semitic incidents," said Renee Lafair, ADL Austin regional director. “We have worked carefully with law enforcement and community partners to monitor the incidents, respond as necessary, and educate the community.”

Across the nation, a total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism were reported to the ADL, representing the largest number since the ADL began tracking incidents in 1979. That's an average of more than seven incidents per day and a 34% increase year over year.

"A 34% increase in incidents in the U.S. is simply outrageous," said Tom Nides, U.S. Ambassador to Israel, on Tuesday after the report's release. "Thank you ADL for your constant vigilance."

The ADL noted that Texas was among the six states with the highest numbers.

The audit also found that anti-Semitic incidents reached high rates in "virtually every category." It noted that attacks against Jewish institutions were up by 60%, attacks at schools increased 106% and incidents on college campuses rose by 21%. Meanwhile, assaults increased from 33 reports in 2020 to 88 reports in 2021, or 167%. Incidents of harassment were up 43% and acts of anti-Semitic violence were also up 14%.

“When it comes to anti-Semitic activity in America, you cannot point to any single ideology or belief system, and in many cases, we simply don’t know the motivation,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and national director. “But we do know that Jews are experiencing more anti-Semitism than we have in at least 40 years, and that’s a deeply troubling indicator of larger societal fissures.”

