Austin Animal Center hosts ribbon cutting for 'cattyshack'

AUSTIN, Texas — A new recovery unit for cats at the Austin Animal Center is now open and it's called the "Cattyshack."

The new unit is part of the center's trap, neuter and release recovery unit and will be used to help Austin's free-roaming cat population.

The TNR recovery unity is a gift from donors and Friends of the Austin Animal Center to the Community Cats program.

"In Austin we have lots of community cats and the kindest, more humane thing we can do is spay and neuter these cats. They're healthier because of it and it also stops the reproduction cycle so we don't have an exploding population," Jenn Daniel, community cats program manager said at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday.

The Cattyshack will start surgeries in the new unit in January. The organization is also looking for volunteers to help with the growing number of cats in the community. To learn how you can help out, click here.