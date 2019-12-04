AUSTIN, Texas — Season 8 is coming!

The final season of 'Game of Thrones' premieres this Sunday, and everyone is gearing up – including a local animal clinic.

RELATED: ‘Game of Thrones’: Where did we leave our favorite characters in season 7?

RELATED: Get yourself a ‘direwolf’ at Austin Animal Center’s ‘Game of Homes’ event this weekend

A photo posted to Reddit shows a marquee sign belonging to Bluebonnet Animal Hospital, which is having a little fun reminding people to spay their pets.

"A Lannister (a)lways spays their pets," the sign posted by Reddit user tmarie823 said.

Animal hospital references Game of Thrones. Picture: tmarie823, Reddit

tmarie823, Reddit

RELATED: 13 'Game of Thrones' products, deals and sales that honor the final season

RELATED: How to throw the ultimate 'Game of Thrones' dinner party

It's a play on the iconic line spoken by Tyrion Lannister: "A Lannister always pays his debts."

The eighth and final season of the mega-hit show will have six episodes.

Are you caught up? Who do you think will win the Iron Throne?

RELATED: Can this algorithm predict who will survive on 'Game of Thrones'?

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

He choked on a chicken bone. Doctors missed it twice. 2 weeks later, he died.

Disney unveils streaming service launch date, price and much more

'Hamilton' is finally coming to Austin, and here's how you can score tickets