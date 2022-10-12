Austin Animal Center resuming cat, small dog intakes

The center previously had intakes on hold because the shelter was too full.

AUSTIN, Texas — About a month after restricting animal intakes due to overcrowding, the Austin Animal Center said the issue is improving.

As a result, the center said via Facebook it is resuming normal intake operations for cats and small dogs, meaning those 30 pounds or less. Previously, intake had been on hold because the shelter was too full and many pets were living in temporary pop-up crates.

The center will still take in bigger dogs in emergencies, like if the pet is injured, the owner is hospitalized, incarcerated, being evicted or if the pet has bitten someone.

"We still strongly encourage people who stop to help a found pet [to] do everything they can to find the owner before bringing the pet to the shelter," the center said in part.

The center also said its Pet Resource Center is able to provide supplies like a crate, food, leash and collar to help those who find pets hold onto them. They said even waiting a day or two before taking a pet to the shelter can make a difference.

Those who find or lose a pet are encouraged to look through the center's Pet Reunification Guide to help them out.

Intake for cats and small dogs is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

