Concerns at Austin Animal Center lead to 'no confidence' vote in leadership

AUSTIN, Texas — Members of Austin’s Animal Advisory Commission approved a "no confidence" vote for leadership at the Austin Animal Center (AAC), the City-run shelter. The issue now goes to the Austin City Council.

One of the issues the commission touched on was violations of a mandatory three-day hold period for sheltered pets. The purpose of that policy is to give owners time to find lost pets if they're at a shelter.

But Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland told the commission last week that some animals have been adopted out or sent to other shelters early.

Some commissioners worried that the City could be held liable if any pet owners come to claim those pets.

On Monday night, commissioners said staff at the shelter are talented, but there are problems at the top.

If you find a loose pet, AAC says the best thing you can do is to try to find its owner by walking around the neighborhood and posting on Nextdoor and Facebook. Most pets are found very close to their homes and have a higher chance of being reunited with their families if they stay in the community. More tips can be found here.

If someone finds a sick or injured pet on a Sunday or believes their pet is at the shelter, they can call 311 or 512-974-2000 to be connected to an animal protection officer.