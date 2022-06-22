Austin Animal Center offering free adoptions

The center is struggling with a lack of space for all of its pets.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Animal Center is offering free adoptions on its 1,081 dogs and cats due to a lack of space at the shelter, the City of Austin announced Wednesday.

“We are housing dogs in crates in our conference room and we even rented an air-conditioned construction trailer to put crates in,” said Kelsey Cler, Austin Animal Center marketing and communications manager. “Unfortunately, all of those spaces are now full and our only option is to house dogs in crates outside in front of evaporation coolers.”

Twenty-three dogs don't have a kennel at all, the center said.

Adoption fees will be waived until further notice, and there will be adoption events this weekend. The first is the Adopt Late Night on Friday. The center will remain open until 9 p.m. for both adoptions and a glow stick party.

These kittens are busy preparing for their debut on Saturday at our 13th Annual KittyPalooza! There will be over 30... Posted by Austin Animal Center on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

The center's annual KittyPalooza will take place Saturday starting at 8 a.m. More than 30 kittens will be up for adoption.

The Austin Animal Center is also hosting a microchip and rabies vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The center, located on 7201 Levander Loop, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday except Sunday.