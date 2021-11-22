Sunday before Thanksgiving marks second-busiest day in Austin airport history

Airport officials advise arriving three hours before all flights.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Thanksgiving travel rush is on.

Sunday, Nov. 21, was the second-busiest day in the history of the Austin Bergstrom International Airport with 32,175 flyers screened by the TSA.

Since the Thanksgiving travel period started on Friday, 89,757 flyers have been screened at Austin's airport as of Monday.

The days leading up to Thanksgiving are also projected to be busy. On Monday, 28,801 travelers are projected to fly and, on Tuesday, 29,678 people are expected to fly out of Austin's airport.

Airport officials advise arriving three hours before all flights. And that goes for people who have PreCheck or CLEAR.

Especially for those flying before 9 a.m., travelers are urged to allow plenty of time for parking, luggage check, security and boarding. Security checkpoints open at 3:30 a.m. with TSA PreCheck and CLEAR screening available at Checkpoints 1 and 2.

Officials are expecting this busy travel season to last through Nov. 29.

The airport recently recorded its busiest travel day ever in October, following the Formula 1 event held in Austin when more than 35,000 passengers passed through security on the Monday after the event.

For more tips on flying out of Austin's airport this season, go here.