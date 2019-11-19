AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The attached video is from a related story about international flights coming to Austin's airport.

The Wall Street Journal has ranked the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) at the No. 2 spot – tied with Portland International Airport – on their "Best Midsize U.S. Airports" list.

The list shows how the top 20 airports compared to each other in several different categories. Notably, Austin's airport beat out Houston Hobby (10) and Dallas Love (11).

The No. 1 spot on the list goes to Tampa International Airport, which received an overall score of 62.36 out of 100. Austin and Portland both received an overall score of 60.42.

Austin's airport boasts an on-time arrival percentage of 80% and a flight cancellation rate of only 0.76%, according to the WSJ. It also reported that the average time it takes to get through security is only 5 minutes and 18 seconds.

