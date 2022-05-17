Tripped circuit cuts power at Austin's airport; no flights affected

By around 1:40 p.m., the airport said all power was restored.

AUSTIN, Texas — A power outage affected the Austin airport Monday afternoon.

According to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, a power outage was affecting several gates and ticket counters on the east side of the airport Monday at around 1 p.m. Initially, gates 16, 17, 18 and 21, as well as the east side ticket counters, were without power. It all started with a tripped circuit, the airport said.

About 30 minutes after initially reporting the power outage, the airport said they were working to restore power at Gate 19, but all other gates had power. Shortly after that, the airport said all power had been restored.

⚠️FINAL UPDATE: All power has been restored after a tripped circuit triggered the outages. No flights were impacted & we're thankful for our passengers' patience as our teams worked to get power restored as quickly as possible. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) May 17, 2022

"Power has been restored to ticketing counters & ticketing operations have not been impacted," the airport said on Twitter.

No flights were delayed or canceled due to the outage.

There are no listed outages surrounding the airport on Austin Energy's power outage map as of 1:40 p.m.