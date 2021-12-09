Austin airport takes off with new nonstop flight to hip city next spring

Southwest is also spreading some love to San Antonio International Airport with new nonstop service to Oklahoma City.

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) A new nonstop flight is in the works from one of Austin’s favorite airlines.

In a December 8 announcement, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines revealed that it has extended its flight schedule through early June of next year while also quietly adding a few new routes to the mix, including one nonstop out of Austin.

Next spring, Southwest will launch nonstop service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to the hip Oklahoma city of Tulsa. Nonstop flights take off daily beginning April 25, 2022. A review of the newly released flight schedule shows ticket prices as low as $79 each way.

Southwest is also spreading some love to San Antonio International Airport with new nonstop service to Oklahoma City. That service also launches April 25 and will run Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.