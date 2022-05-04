Council to decide fate of Austin airport's jet fuel facility amid airline pushback, neighbors' concerns

Neighbors are concerned about environmental impacts of a proposed jet fuel facility at Austin’s airport, but airlines worry a delay could impact operations.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s airport is bursting at the seams. More flights are taking off more often as a record-breaking 20 million fliers are expected this year.

But all those aircraft need fuel – and a lot more than what Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has to offer.

Currently, two 150-million-gallon tanks are planned on the west side of AUS, next to U.S. 183, and across the highway from a neighborhood where residents are concerned about their health and the process the City followed in selecting the new site.

This week, the Austin City Council is set to vote on a resolution that would ask airport leaders to find at least three other potential locations for the jet fuel facility and restart the environmental approval process.

“My concerns lie with my community who live so closely to the airport, wanting to ensure that the process in which the fuel site location was conducted is one that is done with equity in mind and one that is thorough and communicative in a culturally responsive way,” said District 2 Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes, who represents the area where the airport is located. She proposed a vote on the measure, which is happening this week.

The airport hired a third-party contractor to evaluate different sites on airport property as potential fuel facility locations. The selected site is the only viable option, according to a memo airport CEO Jacqueline Yaft wrote to Mayor Steve Adler and council members last month.

Construction of the new facility was supposed to start this spring but is on hold because of the neighbors' concerns. Construction is expected to take up to two years.

But there’s a lot at stake for the region’s economy and continued growth at AUS the longer the fuel facility project is delayed. New analyses have shown AUS is the fastest-growing airport in America based on new flights added and passenger volume in the last six months, the airport's Chief Operating Officer Ghizlane Badawi told KVUE.

Airlines support the project and want a larger fuel facility to avoid any operational impacts that could negatively affect air service from Austin, KVUE has learned.

American Airlines has significant plans to keep growing in Austin, but a spokesperson for the airline told KVUE the fuel farm issue “raises questions” about the airline’s ability to continue growing without operational impacts. American grew exponentially at AUS over the last year, now with service to 42 destinations and more than 3.2 million Austin fliers in 2021.

In a letter to the council, the Austin Chamber wrote that delaying construction of the fuel facility "harms airport operations, tourism, business, and economic opportunity."

"Failure to expand the jet fuel farm facility expeditiously will make it difficult to attract additional routes and flights, particularly new international destinations such as Asia," the letter said. "Expanding to additional routes benefits tourism, business, and commerce throughout the Central Texas region."

Last week, Austin’s airport issued a fuel shortage alert when the supply dropped below one day’s worth of fuel. The airport asked airlines to “tanker in” fuel, meaning land at AUS with more than they may need in case there wasn’t enough to fill up in Austin. The alert lasted for two days.

By adding fuel, aircraft fly heavier and airlines must delicately balance any potential operational impacts with getting customers to their destinations on schedule.

Last year, during a fuel shortage alert, three British Airways flights had to divert to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport during the F1 racing weekend because there wasn’t enough in Austin.

According to the Chamber, if AUS were to run out of fuel, air travel in Austin could be negatively impacted for up to four days.

If the council decides to delay the fuel tank project and restart the selection process, it’s not clear yet how much longer or how much more expensive the project could get.

The construction of the new facility will be entirely paid for by the airlines, an airport spokesperson said. The cost hasn’t been made public.

