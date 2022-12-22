National weather, holiday travel already impacting Austin airport

If you're flying out for the holidays, you'll want to keep a close eye on local traffic and flight delays.

AUSTIN, Texas — While there isn't any freezing rain or snow predicted for the Austin area this weekend, that's not the case for everyone's holiday travel destinations.

As of Thursday evening's 5 p.m. broadcast, the total number of delayed flights within, into or out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) was over 115 and the total of cancellations was near 50.

Airport leaders are telling passengers to try and follow the weather conditions for your destination, and not so much Austin's.

According to FlightAware, different parts of the country — like Denver, Chicago and even Dallas — top the list of delays and cancellations as of Thursday.

But whether your flight is still on schedule or delayed, it is recommended to arrive at the airport at least 2.5 hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

These dreary conditions are an unfortunate addition to what are already expected to be busy travel days. In fact, Thursday was expected to be the busiest travel day of the Christmas holiday.

AUS said that, even prior to the expected inclement weather, extra staff was already scheduled to be on hand to help you travel timely and effectively.

Airport leaders also said that parking is filling up too. As of Thursday night, there was still space in the Blue and Red garages while the Economy lot is full.