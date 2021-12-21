As Austin's airport breaks record for illegal guns found, TSA issues reminder to travelers

You can bring your gun with you, but you have to follow some guidelines.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's airport is breaking records this holiday season. Most of those records have to do with the number of travelers, but the airport has now broken a record for the number of guns found.

On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Austin Bergstrom International Airport caught its 108th gun of the year in 2021, the most on record, KVUE's Bryce Newberry reported.

Holiday travel is expected to peak this week, and you don't want something in your luggage to delay your travels. That said, you may travel with your gun – however, you have to follow some guidelines.

Firearms must be unloaded, in a hard and locked case and packed in checked luggage. Do not put your gun in a carry-on. Your gun also must be declared by the airline ahead of time to fly with you.

NEW: @TSA at @AUStinAirport’s catches 108th gun of the year — the most on record. Guns have to be unloaded, in a hard, locked case, packed in checked luggage and declared to airline to fly with you. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/4pCmDZYxtF — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) December 21, 2021

If you try taking it through the security checkpoint, you could be arrested or face a fine of about $4,000 for a loaded gun or about $2,000 for an unloaded gun.

In September 2020, which was a slow year for flying, KVUE reported that the TSA reported three times more guns were caught at security checkpoints than the year before.

In 2019, TSA found 78 guns at the Austin airport.